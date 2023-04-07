Raymond James lifts Midland States Bancorp Inc. [MSBI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Midland States Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: MSBI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.76%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, April 27.

As previously indicated, the Company has discontinued its practice of holding quarterly conference calls.

Over the last 12 months, MSBI stock dropped by -27.02%. The one-year Midland States Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.1. The average equity rating for MSBI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $458.59 million, with 22.45 million shares outstanding and 21.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 89.00K shares, MSBI stock reached a trading volume of 77443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Midland States Bancorp Inc. [MSBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSBI shares is $28.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Midland States Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $30 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Midland States Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on MSBI stock. On July 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MSBI shares from 16.50 to 15.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Midland States Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSBI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.21.

MSBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Midland States Bancorp Inc. [MSBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, MSBI shares dropped by -19.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.33 for Midland States Bancorp Inc. [MSBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.30, while it was recorded at 21.01 for the last single week of trading, and 25.69 for the last 200 days.

MSBI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Midland States Bancorp Inc. go to 7.00%.

Midland States Bancorp Inc. [MSBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $282 million, or 62.00% of MSBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,106,694, which is approximately 12.49% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,362,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.3 million in MSBI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $26.25 million in MSBI stock with ownership of nearly 3.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Midland States Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Midland States Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:MSBI] by around 829,558 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 700,361 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,033,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,562,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSBI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,087 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 473,077 shares during the same period.