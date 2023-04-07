Raymond James lifts Clipper Realty Inc. [CLPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Clipper Realty Inc. [NYSE: CLPR] slipped around -0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.13 at the close of the session, down -4.65%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Clipper Realty Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the “Company”), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 346-7359 or (973) 528-0008, conference entry code 313340. A replay of the call will be available from May 4, 2023, following the call, through May 18, 2023, by dialing (800) 332-6854 or (973) 528-0005, replay conference ID 313340.

Clipper Realty Inc. stock is now -19.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLPR Stock saw the intraday high of $5.36 and lowest of $5.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.86, which means current price is +0.79% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 41.60K shares, CLPR reached a trading volume of 72637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clipper Realty Inc. [CLPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLPR shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clipper Realty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clipper Realty Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

How has CLPR stock performed recently?

Clipper Realty Inc. [CLPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.63. With this latest performance, CLPR shares dropped by -24.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.79 for Clipper Realty Inc. [CLPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.44, while it was recorded at 5.44 for the last single week of trading, and 7.31 for the last 200 days.

Clipper Realty Inc. [CLPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clipper Realty Inc. [CLPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +31.52. Clipper Realty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CLPR is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clipper Realty Inc. [CLPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,241.85. Additionally, CLPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 94.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7,965.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clipper Realty Inc. [CLPR] managed to generate an average of -$38,993 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Insider trade positions for Clipper Realty Inc. [CLPR]

There are presently around $31 million, or 34.00% of CLPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLPR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,144,814, which is approximately 4.531% of the company’s market cap and around 15.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 844,821 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 million in CLPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.82 million in CLPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clipper Realty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Clipper Realty Inc. [NYSE:CLPR] by around 513,197 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 181,231 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,981,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,675,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLPR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 409,114 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 203 shares during the same period.