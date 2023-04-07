Premier Financial Corp. [PFC] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Premier Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: PFC] traded at a low on 04/06/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.08. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Premier Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 25 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 26.

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) announced today that it intends to report first quarter results on Tuesday, April 25, after the close of the market. The earnings news release will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.PremierFinCorp.com and at major financial information sites.

At 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Premier Financial Corp. will host a conference call at which Executive Management will discuss the first quarter results. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-833-470-1428, Access Code: 019302.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 77919 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Premier Financial Corp. stands at 2.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.68%.

The market cap for PFC stock reached $708.82 million, with 35.59 million shares outstanding and 34.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 182.97K shares, PFC reached a trading volume of 77919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Premier Financial Corp. [PFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFC shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Premier Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Premier Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $34, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Premier Financial Corp. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.38.

How has PFC stock performed recently?

Premier Financial Corp. [PFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, PFC shares dropped by -15.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.52 for Premier Financial Corp. [PFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.25, while it was recorded at 20.41 for the last single week of trading, and 26.33 for the last 200 days.

Premier Financial Corp. [PFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Premier Financial Corp. [PFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.44. Premier Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.95.

Return on Total Capital for PFC is now 10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Premier Financial Corp. [PFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.56. Additionally, PFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Premier Financial Corp. [PFC] managed to generate an average of $84,647 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Premier Financial Corp. [PFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Premier Financial Corp. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Premier Financial Corp. [PFC]

There are presently around $480 million, or 68.10% of PFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,988,235, which is approximately 1.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,523,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.67 million in PFC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $37.97 million in PFC stock with ownership of nearly 1.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Premier Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Premier Financial Corp. [NASDAQ:PFC] by around 1,092,114 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 891,260 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 21,914,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,897,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,393 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 71,391 shares during the same period.