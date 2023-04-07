Preferred Bank [PFBC] is -28.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Preferred Bank [NASDAQ: PFBC] gained 1.85% on the last trading session, reaching $53.29 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Preferred Bank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Preferred Bank represents 14.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $750.32 million with the latest information. PFBC stock price has been found in the range of $52.37 to $53.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 91.50K shares, PFBC reached a trading volume of 73566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Preferred Bank [PFBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFBC shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Preferred Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Preferred Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $79, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on PFBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Preferred Bank is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFBC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.34.

Trading performance analysis for PFBC stock

Preferred Bank [PFBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, PFBC shares dropped by -21.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.36 for Preferred Bank [PFBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.21, while it was recorded at 53.53 for the last single week of trading, and 69.67 for the last 200 days.

Preferred Bank [PFBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Preferred Bank [PFBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.45. Preferred Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.74.

Return on Total Capital for PFBC is now 23.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Preferred Bank [PFBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.80. Additionally, PFBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Preferred Bank [PFBC] managed to generate an average of $430,913 per employee.

Preferred Bank [PFBC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Preferred Bank go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Preferred Bank [PFBC]

There are presently around $585 million, or 77.50% of PFBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,396,085, which is approximately -0.383% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 1,042,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.56 million in PFBC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $46.09 million in PFBC stock with ownership of nearly -0.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Preferred Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Preferred Bank [NASDAQ:PFBC] by around 975,769 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 555,406 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 9,656,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,187,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFBC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,800 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 111,039 shares during the same period.