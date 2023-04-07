Ponce Financial Group Inc. [PDLB] Is Currently 1.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ponce Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PDLB] gained 1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $7.63 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Ponce Financial Group Inc. represents 23.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $189.76 million with the latest information. PDLB stock price has been found in the range of $7.56 to $7.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 106.36K shares, PDLB reached a trading volume of 76069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ponce Financial Group Inc. [PDLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDLB shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDLB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Ponce Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Ponce Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ponce Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDLB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.09.

Trading performance analysis for PDLB stock

Ponce Financial Group Inc. [PDLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, PDLB shares dropped by -13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.47 for Ponce Financial Group Inc. [PDLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.69, while it was recorded at 7.70 for the last single week of trading, and 9.28 for the last 200 days.

Ponce Financial Group Inc. [PDLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ponce Financial Group Inc. [PDLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.80. Ponce Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.86.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ponce Financial Group Inc. [PDLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.02. Additionally, PDLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ponce Financial Group Inc. [PDLB] managed to generate an average of -$118,581 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ponce Financial Group Inc. [PDLB]

There are presently around $78 million, or 38.60% of PDLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDLB stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 2,513,061, which is approximately -0.136% of the company’s market cap and around 17.51% of the total institutional ownership; M3F, INC., holding 2,037,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.39 million in PDLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.22 million in PDLB stock with ownership of nearly -4.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ponce Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Ponce Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PDLB] by around 604,776 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 240,262 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,491,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,336,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDLB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,485 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 25,005 shares during the same period.