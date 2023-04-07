Polished.com Inc. [POL] is -23.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Polished.com Inc. [AMEX: POL] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.44 at the close of the session, up 3.12%. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Polished.com Announces NYSE American Extension To Regain Listing Compliance.

Polished.com Inc. (NYSE: POL) (formerly known as 1847 Goedeker Inc.) (“Polished” or the “Company”), a content driven and technology enabled shopping destination for appliances, furniture and home goods in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that it is not in compliance with the continued listing and trading standards of the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) and that its NYSE American listing is being continued pursuant to an extension that the Company has received from the NYSE American.

The extension, which is subject to review by the NYSE American on an ongoing basis, provides the Company until July 31, 2023 to file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 (together, the “Quarterly Reports”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The delay in filing the Quarterly Reports is related to an internal investigation conducted by the Audit Committee of Polished’s Board of Directors and external counsel, which, as previously reported, concluded on December 22, 2022. The extension period has no immediate impact on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the NYSE American. The Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE American’s listing standards by filing the Quarterly Reports with the SEC by July 31, 2023. The Company also intends to file all subsequent reports, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, by no later than July 31, 2023.

Polished.com Inc. stock is now -23.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. POL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.46 and lowest of $0.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.86, which means current price is +7.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 775.65K shares, POL reached a trading volume of 313323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Polished.com Inc. [POL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POL shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polished.com Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for POL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has POL stock performed recently?

Polished.com Inc. [POL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, POL shares dropped by -28.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.90 for Polished.com Inc. [POL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6476, while it was recorded at 0.4676 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7491 for the last 200 days.

Polished.com Inc. [POL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polished.com Inc. [POL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +13.82. Polished.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for POL is now 16.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polished.com Inc. [POL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.10. Additionally, POL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Polished.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Polished.com Inc. [POL]

There are presently around $13 million, or 26.30% of POL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,369,942, which is approximately 5.963% of the company’s market cap and around 4.97% of the total institutional ownership; PRAETORIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,767,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 million in POL stocks shares; and MORGAN DEMPSEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.61 million in POL stock with ownership of nearly 2.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polished.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Polished.com Inc. [AMEX:POL] by around 8,694,336 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 6,304,952 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,184,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,183,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,468,968 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,029,650 shares during the same period.