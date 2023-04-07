Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] moved up 3.45: Why It’s Important

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [AMEX: PLG] gained 3.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.50 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports Update on Waterberg Project and Infill Drill Program.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2023) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group”, “PTM” or the “Company”) reports that an infill drill campaign (the “Infill Drill Program”) underway since November 2022, at the Waterberg Project, located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (the “Waterberg Project”), has been completed. All 16 planned T Zone boreholes and 16 planned F Zone boreholes have been drilled.

Drill cores from the completed boreholes have been logged, and the mineralized intercepts recovered have been sampled and sent for assay by Intertek Genalysis Minerals in Australia. Final assay results for all T Zone boreholes and one F Zone borehole (WB303) were reported in the Company’s news release dated January 26, 2023. All F Zone final assays from the Infill Drill program have now been received and are tabulated below:.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. represents 99.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $152.41 million with the latest information. PLG stock price has been found in the range of $1.41 to $1.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 273.62K shares, PLG reached a trading volume of 264529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2013, representing the official price target for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.50 to $1.75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PLG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for PLG stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, PLG shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.48 for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4591, while it was recorded at 1.4540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5479 for the last 200 days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PLG is now -12.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.14. Additionally, PLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]

There are presently around $24 million, or 27.40% of PLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 13,368,132, which is approximately 47.444% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP, holding 900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 million in PLG stocks shares; and CQS (US), LLC, currently with $1.28 million in PLG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [AMEX:PLG] by around 4,494,256 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 383,733 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 11,987,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,865,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,310 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 267,935 shares during the same period.