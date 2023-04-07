Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR] gain 1.88% so far this year. What now?

Piper Sandler Companies [NYSE: PIPR] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $132.76 during the day while it closed the day at $131.53. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Piper Sandler Continues to Grow Real Estate Team with the Additions of Peter Fish and Mark Stierman.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is thrilled to announce the additions of Peter Fish and Mark Stierman as managing directors to its real estate investment banking team within the financial services group.

“We are excited to welcome Peter and Mark as we expand our team’s pre-IPO and M&A capabilities. Their combined 50+ years of experience in real estate will contribute significantly to building a more robust advisory practice,” said Tom Howland, managing director and head of real estate investment banking.

Piper Sandler Companies stock has also loss -1.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PIPR stock has inclined by 0.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.82% and gained 1.88% year-on date.

The market cap for PIPR stock reached $2.27 billion, with 17.89 million shares outstanding and 17.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 117.98K shares, PIPR reached a trading volume of 67642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIPR shares is $155.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Piper Sandler Companies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Piper Sandler Companies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $168, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PIPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Piper Sandler Companies is set at 4.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.15.

PIPR stock trade performance evaluation

Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, PIPR shares dropped by -6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.06, while it was recorded at 133.90 for the last single week of trading, and 129.23 for the last 200 days.

Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.85 and a Gross Margin at +90.48. Piper Sandler Companies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.73.

Return on Total Capital for PIPR is now 10.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.27. Additionally, PIPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR] managed to generate an average of $61,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PIPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Piper Sandler Companies go to 10.00%.

Piper Sandler Companies [PIPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,510 million, or 66.80% of PIPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIPR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,543,886, which is approximately -0.74% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,831,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.01 million in PIPR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $72.95 million in PIPR stock with ownership of nearly -0.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Piper Sandler Companies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Piper Sandler Companies [NYSE:PIPR] by around 419,580 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 493,995 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 10,604,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,518,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIPR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,180 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 56,295 shares during the same period.