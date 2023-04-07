Phibro Animal Health Corporation [PAHC] Is Currently 3.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation [NASDAQ: PAHC] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 3.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.08. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq: PAHC) announced today it will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

Chief Financial Officer Damian Finio will address financial analysts and investors on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 4:20 PM PDT.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 73933 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phibro Animal Health Corporation stands at 2.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.05%.

The market cap for PAHC stock reached $598.83 million, with 40.50 million shares outstanding and 20.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 114.55K shares, PAHC reached a trading volume of 73933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phibro Animal Health Corporation [PAHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAHC shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phibro Animal Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Phibro Animal Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PAHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phibro Animal Health Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

How has PAHC stock performed recently?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation [PAHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, PAHC shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Phibro Animal Health Corporation [PAHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.49, while it was recorded at 14.99 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation [PAHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phibro Animal Health Corporation [PAHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.44 and a Gross Margin at +30.44. Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.22.

Return on Total Capital for PAHC is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phibro Animal Health Corporation [PAHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.27. Additionally, PAHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phibro Animal Health Corporation [PAHC] managed to generate an average of $26,438 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Phibro Animal Health Corporation [PAHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phibro Animal Health Corporation go to 3.60%.

Insider trade positions for Phibro Animal Health Corporation [PAHC]

There are presently around $294 million, or 99.40% of PAHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,664,264, which is approximately -1.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,362,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.59 million in PAHC stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $28.83 million in PAHC stock with ownership of nearly 2.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phibro Animal Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Phibro Animal Health Corporation [NASDAQ:PAHC] by around 2,625,951 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 2,459,767 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 15,012,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,098,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAHC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,600 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 911,354 shares during the same period.