Pardes Biosciences Inc. [PRDS] is -6.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pardes Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: PRDS] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.58 at the close of the session, up 2.60%. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Pardes Biosciences Announces Top-line Results from Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Pomotrelvir for the Treatment of COVID-19.

Pomotrelvir did not meet the primary endpoint measured by proportion of participants below the limit of detection for infectious SARS-CoV-2 on day 3 of treatment with pomotrelvir vs. placebo.

Otherwise healthy, vaccinated adults without risk factors for progression to severe disease experienced rapid clearance of SARS-CoV-2 virus and evidence of rapid alleviation of targeted and key COVID-19 symptoms independent of treatment arm.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. stock is now -6.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRDS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.61 and lowest of $1.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.75, which means current price is +39.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 281.14K shares, PRDS reached a trading volume of 219168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pardes Biosciences Inc. [PRDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRDS shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Pardes Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Pardes Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pardes Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

How has PRDS stock performed recently?

Pardes Biosciences Inc. [PRDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.46. With this latest performance, PRDS shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for Pardes Biosciences Inc. [PRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5325, while it was recorded at 1.4540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0108 for the last 200 days.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. [PRDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.61.

Pardes Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Insider trade positions for Pardes Biosciences Inc. [PRDS]

There are presently around $66 million, or 76.70% of PRDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRDS stocks are: FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT V, LLC with ownership of 10,037,935, which is approximately 6.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 6,151,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.47 million in PRDS stocks shares; and FORESITE CAPITAL OPPORTUNITY MANAGEMENT V, LLC, currently with $8.05 million in PRDS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Pardes Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:PRDS] by around 8,298,529 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 12,455,770 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 22,243,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,997,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRDS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,576,216 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 8,249,548 shares during the same period.