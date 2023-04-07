Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] moved up 1.22: Why It’s Important

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [AMEX: OPTT] gained 1.22% or 0.0 points to close at $0.52 with a heavy trading volume of 81809 shares. The company report on March 13, 2023 that Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Results include Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 51.7%.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2023 (“Q323”), including year-to-date revenue growth of over 74.7% and total order growth of 111%. Highlights from the third quarter and recent activity include:.

It opened the trading session at $0.54, the shares rose to $0.54 and dropped to $0.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OPTT points out that the company has recorded -44.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 183.87K shares, OPTT reached to a volume of 81809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2013, representing the official price target for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $14, while UBS kept a Buy rating on OPTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for OPTT stock

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, OPTT shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5840, while it was recorded at 0.5225 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7352 for the last 200 days.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.60% of OPTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPTT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,814,341, which is approximately 0.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 700,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in OPTT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.25 million in OPTT stock with ownership of nearly -6.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [AMEX:OPTT] by around 266,824 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 305,813 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,741,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,314,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPTT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 226,519 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 21,727 shares during the same period.