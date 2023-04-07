Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund [JRS] is -1.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund [NYSE: JRS] price surged by 1.09 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on December 30, 2022 that Ten Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Availability of 19(a) Notices.

The 19(a) distribution notices for ten Nuveen closed-end funds are now available. These informational notices provide further details on the sources of the funds’ regular monthly or quarterly distributions and follows the most recent monthly and quarterly distribution announcements. The full text of these notices is available below or on the Nuveen website via Distribution Source Estimates.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund [JRS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for JRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77.

JRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund [JRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, JRS shares dropped by -10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund [JRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.03, while it was recorded at 7.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.47 for the last 200 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund [JRS] Insider Position Details

34 institutional holders increased their position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund [NYSE:JRS] by around 365,699 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 682,146 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,018,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,066,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JRS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,707 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 263,583 shares during the same period.