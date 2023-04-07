NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] Revenue clocked in at $932.50 million, up 1.93% YTD: What’s Next?

NETGEAR Inc. [NASDAQ: NTGR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.07%. The company report on March 14, 2023 that NETGEAR Introduces the First WiFi 7 Router, Unlocking the Next Generation of High-Performance Connectivity.

NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Router with powerful new antenna design, sleek ID and up to 19Gbps of blazing fast WiFi.

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives, today launched the first WiFi 7 router with its new addition to the award-winning Nighthawk line. Built by an experienced team with 25+ years of pioneering WiFi expertise, the NETGEAR Nighthawk RS700 Router is spearheading the WiFi 7 revolution. Packed with unprecedented power, the all-new RS700 delivers up to 19Gbps∞ of blazing-fast WiFi, more than doubling the speed of previous generations.

Over the last 12 months, NTGR stock dropped by -20.91%. The one-year NETGEAR Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.16. The average equity rating for NTGR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $516.33 million, with 28.96 million shares outstanding and 28.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 129.35K shares, NTGR stock reached a trading volume of 72284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTGR shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for NETGEAR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for NETGEAR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on NTGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NETGEAR Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.13.

NTGR Stock Performance Analysis:

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, NTGR shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.47, while it was recorded at 18.49 for the last single week of trading, and 20.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NETGEAR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.61 and a Gross Margin at +26.89. NETGEAR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.40.

Return on Total Capital for NTGR is now -4.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.26. Additionally, NTGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] managed to generate an average of -$99,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.NETGEAR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $458 million, or 93.10% of NTGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,494,153, which is approximately 1.95% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,395,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.36 million in NTGR stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $47.97 million in NTGR stock with ownership of nearly -0.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NETGEAR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in NETGEAR Inc. [NASDAQ:NTGR] by around 1,131,541 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,502,591 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 21,894,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,528,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTGR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 246,398 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 302,363 shares during the same period.