Needham slashes price target on Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE] – find out why.

Park Aerospace Corp. [NYSE: PKE] slipped around -0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.88 at the close of the session, down -1.30%. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Fair Isaac & Co. Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The company moving to the S&P 500 is more representative of the large-cap market space. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Fair Isaac & Co Inc. (NYSE:FICO) will replace Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the S&P 500, and Lumen Technologies will replace Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASD:BBBY) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) will replace Fair Isaac & Co in the S&P MidCap 400.

Park Aerospace Corp. stock is now 2.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PKE Stock saw the intraday high of $13.13 and lowest of $12.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.79, which means current price is +8.88% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 247.35K shares, PKE reached a trading volume of 77215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE]?

Needham have made an estimate for Park Aerospace Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $27 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2015, representing the official price target for Park Aerospace Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on PKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Aerospace Corp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16.

How has PKE stock performed recently?

Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, PKE shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 13.20 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Park Aerospace Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

Earnings analysis for Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Park Aerospace Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Park Aerospace Corp. [PKE]

There are presently around $230 million, or 89.00% of PKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,094,835, which is approximately 0.27% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,252,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.35 million in PKE stocks shares; and RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15.38 million in PKE stock with ownership of nearly -3.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Park Aerospace Corp. [NYSE:PKE] by around 1,027,120 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 1,065,003 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 15,520,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,612,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PKE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,642 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 393,551 shares during the same period.