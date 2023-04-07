Needham slashes price target on CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] – find out why.

CorMedix Inc. [NASDAQ: CRMD] gained 2.42% on the last trading session, reaching $4.23 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2023 that CorMedix Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CorMedix Inc. represents 41.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $174.61 million with the latest information. CRMD stock price has been found in the range of $4.01 to $4.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 231.99K shares, CRMD reached a trading volume of 103014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRMD shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for CorMedix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for CorMedix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on CRMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CorMedix Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1895.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for CRMD stock

CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, CRMD shares gained by 7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CorMedix Inc. [CRMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -46819.91 and a Gross Margin at -225.30. CorMedix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45409.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.35.

CorMedix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at CorMedix Inc. [CRMD]

There are presently around $47 million, or 26.70% of CRMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRMD stocks are: NOMURA HOLDINGS INC with ownership of 2,952,334, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,797,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.42 million in CRMD stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $6.4 million in CRMD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CorMedix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in CorMedix Inc. [NASDAQ:CRMD] by around 917,917 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 547,712 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 9,918,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,384,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRMD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,189 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 340,654 shares during the same period.