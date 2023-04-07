Morgan Stanley lifts Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Central Puerto S.A. [NYSE: CEPU] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 2.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.72. The company report on March 9, 2023 that Central Puerto: 4Q2022 and Fiscal Year Results.

Central Puerto S.A (“Central Puerto” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CEPU), one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, reports its consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year 2022 and Quarter (“Fourth Quarter” or “4Q2022), ended on December 31, 2022.

A conference call to discuss the results of the Fiscal Year 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 will be held on March 9, 2023, at 10 AM Eastern Time (see details below). All information provided is presented on a consolidated basis, unless otherwise stated.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 79703 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Central Puerto S.A. stands at 4.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.22%.

The market cap for CEPU stock reached $1.68 billion, with 151.40 million shares outstanding and 151.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 227.67K shares, CEPU reached a trading volume of 79703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEPU shares is $7.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEPU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Central Puerto S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Central Puerto S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Central Puerto S.A. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEPU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00.

How has CEPU stock performed recently?

Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, CEPU shares dropped by -7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEPU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.41. Central Puerto S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.78.

Return on Total Capital for CEPU is now 19.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.29. Additionally, CEPU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Earnings analysis for Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEPU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Central Puerto S.A. go to 29.60%.

Insider trade positions for Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU]

Positions in Central Puerto S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Central Puerto S.A. [NYSE:CEPU] by around 453,520 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 315,849 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,057,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,826,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEPU stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 394,328 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 142,820 shares during the same period.