MGE Energy Inc. [MGEE] gain 12.29% so far this year. What now?

MGE Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: MGEE] price surged by 0.71 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on February 22, 2023 that MGE Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings.

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the full year of 2022.

MGE Energy’s earnings for the full year of 2022 were $111.0 million, or $3.07 per share, compared to $105.8 million, or $2.92 per share, for the same period in the prior year.

A sum of 81313 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 83.13K shares. MGE Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $79.59 and dropped to a low of $77.99 until finishing in the latest session at $79.05.

The one-year MGEE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.93. The average equity rating for MGEE stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MGE Energy Inc. [MGEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGEE shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGEE stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MGE Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for MGE Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on MGEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGE Energy Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

MGEE Stock Performance Analysis:

MGE Energy Inc. [MGEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, MGEE shares gained by 11.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.54 for MGE Energy Inc. [MGEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.29, while it was recorded at 77.71 for the last single week of trading, and 73.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGE Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGE Energy Inc. [MGEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.85 and a Gross Margin at +21.73. MGE Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.53.

Return on Total Capital for MGEE is now 7.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGE Energy Inc. [MGEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.07. Additionally, MGEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGE Energy Inc. [MGEE] managed to generate an average of $158,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.MGE Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MGEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGE Energy Inc. go to 4.20%.

MGE Energy Inc. [MGEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,436 million, or 51.50% of MGEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,142,825, which is approximately 3.472% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,796,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.46 million in MGEE stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $209.06 million in MGEE stock with ownership of nearly 9.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGE Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in MGE Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:MGEE] by around 817,237 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 866,598 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 16,608,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,292,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGEE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,553 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 199,218 shares during the same period.