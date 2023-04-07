Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] Stock trading around $0.19 per share: What’s Next?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ: WNW] traded at a low on 04/06/23, posting a -1.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Meiwu Technology Company Limited Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency.

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until August 7, 2023, to regain compliance. If at any time during such 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 290443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meiwu Technology Company Limited stands at 10.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.24%.

The market cap for WNW stock reached $9.50 million, with 39.38 million shares outstanding and 32.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, WNW reached a trading volume of 290443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meiwu Technology Company Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31.

How has WNW stock performed recently?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.56. With this latest performance, WNW shares dropped by -4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2135, while it was recorded at 0.1845 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6906 for the last 200 days.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.17 and a Gross Margin at +23.05. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.12.

Return on Total Capital for WNW is now -6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.72. Additionally, WNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW] managed to generate an average of -$21,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Meiwu Technology Company Limited [WNW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of WNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WNW stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 112,359, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 33.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 74,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in WNW stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8000.0 in WNW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Meiwu Technology Company Limited [NASDAQ:WNW] by around 161,309 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 28,406 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 128,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WNW stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 161,309 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,506 shares during the same period.