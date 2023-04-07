MBIA Inc. [MBI] Stock trading around $10.23 per share: What’s Next?

MBIA Inc. [NYSE: MBI] price surged by 2.81 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on February 28, 2023 that MBIA Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) today posted its full year and fourth quarter 2022 financial results on its website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/financial-information/default.aspx. The financial results will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K available at sec.gov.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As previously announced, the Company will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Wednesday, March 1 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results and other issues related to the Company. The conference call webcast will be available on MBIA’s website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

A sum of 404467 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 440.96K shares. MBIA Inc. shares reached a high of $10.33 and dropped to a low of $9.895 until finishing in the latest session at $10.23.

The one-year MBI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.27. The average equity rating for MBI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MBIA Inc. [MBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBI shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for MBIA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2018, representing the official price target for MBIA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on MBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MBIA Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63.

MBI Stock Performance Analysis:

MBIA Inc. [MBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.05. With this latest performance, MBI shares dropped by -11.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for MBIA Inc. [MBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 9.69 for the last single week of trading, and 11.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MBIA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MBIA Inc. [MBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.67. MBIA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.33.

Return on Total Capital for MBI is now -12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.73. Additionally, MBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 138.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MBIA Inc. [MBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,986,667 per employee.

MBI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIA Inc. go to 10.00%.

MBIA Inc. [MBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $317 million, or 61.20% of MBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBI stocks are: KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC with ownership of 4,817,282, which is approximately 0.142% of the company’s market cap and around 12.94% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,432,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.15 million in MBI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $28.95 million in MBI stock with ownership of nearly -11.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in MBIA Inc. [NYSE:MBI] by around 4,280,225 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 5,476,772 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 22,144,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,901,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,254,838 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,767,511 shares during the same period.