Materion Corporation [MTRN] is 28.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Materion Corporation [NYSE: MTRN] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 0.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $112.50. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Materion Corporation to Hold Annual Shareholder’s Meeting May 17.

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) will hold its annual shareholder’s meeting (the Annual Meeting) at the Boston Marriott Newton hotel in Newton, Massachusetts on May 17, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 82977 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Materion Corporation stands at 2.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for MTRN stock reached $2.26 billion, with 20.54 million shares outstanding and 20.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 142.11K shares, MTRN reached a trading volume of 82977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Materion Corporation [MTRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTRN shares is $126.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Materion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Materion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on MTRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Materion Corporation is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTRN in the course of the last twelve months was 80.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MTRN stock performed recently?

Materion Corporation [MTRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, MTRN shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Materion Corporation [MTRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.02, while it was recorded at 113.59 for the last single week of trading, and 87.96 for the last 200 days.

Materion Corporation [MTRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Materion Corporation [MTRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.85 and a Gross Margin at +18.86. Materion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.89.

Return on Total Capital for MTRN is now 9.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Materion Corporation [MTRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.35. Additionally, MTRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Materion Corporation [MTRN] managed to generate an average of $23,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Materion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Materion Corporation [MTRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Materion Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Materion Corporation [MTRN]

There are presently around $2,214 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,321,059, which is approximately 1.998% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,347,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.97 million in MTRN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $143.07 million in MTRN stock with ownership of nearly -1.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Materion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Materion Corporation [NYSE:MTRN] by around 1,799,201 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 1,809,874 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 16,224,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,833,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTRN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,693 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 741,014 shares during the same period.