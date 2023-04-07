MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX] Stock trading around $343.29 per share: What’s Next?

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MKTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.49%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March and First Quarter 2023.

Record Total Credit Volume of $296.3 Billion in March; Record Total Credit ADV of $13.7 Billion in 1Q.

Record Open Trading® Penetration of 39%1 in March; Record Open Trading ADV in 1Q.

Over the last 12 months, MKTX stock rose by 11.60%. The one-year MarketAxess Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.57. The average equity rating for MKTX stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.80 billion, with 37.48 million shares outstanding and 36.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 370.31K shares, MKTX stock reached a trading volume of 477179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKTX shares is $356.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $231, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Sell rating on MKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is set at 13.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for MKTX in the course of the last twelve months was 75.19.

MKTX Stock Performance Analysis:

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.49. With this latest performance, MKTX shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.95 for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 365.32, while it was recorded at 370.75 for the last single week of trading, and 289.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.47 and a Gross Margin at +81.62. MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.82.

Return on Total Capital for MKTX is now 28.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.65. Additionally, MKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX] managed to generate an average of $336,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.

MKTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. go to 14.51%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [MKTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,449 million, or 99.60% of MKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,291,798, which is approximately 1.442% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,320,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in MKTX stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $699.59 million in MKTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MKTX] by around 3,545,390 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 3,487,586 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 29,826,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,859,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKTX stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,761 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 477,702 shares during the same period.