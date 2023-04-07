Market cap of Zentek Ltd. [ZTEK] reaches 158.26M – now what?

Zentek Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZTEK] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.59 at the close of the session, up 1.92%. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Zentek Files Patent Applications for ZenGUARD(TM) in Multiple New Jurisdictions.

Zentek Ltd. (“Zentek” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(TSX-V:ZEN), a graphene technology development and commercialization company, has filed patent applications for ZenGUARD™ in 47 countries.

The examiner for the Patent Cooperation Treaty, the international patent law treaty, that reviewed the ZenGUARD™ patent application opined that it met all 3 requirements to be granted a patent: novelty, an inventive step and industrial applicability. The Company has also been granted a patent for ZenGUARD™ by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, as previously announced on December 7th, 2022. Examiners in other jurisdictions will use these actions as a basis for their own examinations and granting of patents in their respective countries.

Zentek Ltd. stock is now 2.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZTEK Stock saw the intraday high of $1.6585 and lowest of $1.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.10, which means current price is +20.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.18K shares, ZTEK reached a trading volume of 84383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zentek Ltd. [ZTEK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zentek Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 703.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12.

How has ZTEK stock performed recently?

Zentek Ltd. [ZTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, ZTEK shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Zentek Ltd. [ZTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5503, while it was recorded at 1.5560 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7222 for the last 200 days.

Zentek Ltd. [ZTEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zentek Ltd. [ZTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -3680.10 and a Gross Margin at -2006.49. Zentek Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3539.39.

Return on Total Capital for ZTEK is now -38.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zentek Ltd. [ZTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.46. Additionally, ZTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Insider trade positions for Zentek Ltd. [ZTEK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.85% of ZTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTEK stocks are: SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. with ownership of 477,498, which is approximately -0.777% of the company’s market cap and around 5.02% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 77,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in ZTEK stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $0.11 million in ZTEK stock with ownership of nearly 1.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zentek Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Zentek Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZTEK] by around 51,807 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 22,274 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 665,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 740,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTEK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,507 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,350 shares during the same period.