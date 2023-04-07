Market cap of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] reaches 189.21M – now what?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: YS] closed the trading session at $1.60 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.46, while the highest price level was $1.68. The company report on March 27, 2023 that YS Biopharma’s PIKA Recombinant COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Antibody Neutralization Responses Compared to Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine in Phase II Head-to-Head Clinical Study.

The trial met its primary endpoint of superior immunogenicity of PIKA COVID-19 Vaccine vs inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, measured by GMT of neutralizing antibody against Omicron virus on Day 14, with statistical significance (95%CI: 2.1, 3.4, P<0.0001) based on interim data analysis. The trial also met its key secondary endpoint of superior immunogenicity of PIKA COVID-19 Vaccine vs inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, measured by the seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody against Omicron virus from Day 0 to Day 14, with statistical significance (95%CI: 2.1, 8.1, P<0.0001) based on interim data analysis. The stocks have a year to date performance of -84.09 percent and weekly performance of -21.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -84.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -84.08 percent over the most recent 3-months. If compared to the average trading volume of 283.05K shares, YS reached to a volume of 395673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is set at 1.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

YS stock trade performance evaluation

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.81. With this latest performance, YS shares dropped by -84.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.75. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.6090 for the last single week of trading.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]: Insider Ownership positions

12 institutional holders increased their position in YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:YS] by around 9,640,445 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,926,610 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,843,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,410,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,469,322 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 999,979 shares during the same period.