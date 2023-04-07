Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund [NYSE: IHD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.19% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.73%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions.

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the distributions on the common shares of three of its closed-end funds (each a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”).

The Fund distributions announced today include changes from distributions paid in prior periods and are implemented in an effort to align the Funds’ distributions with the long-term market environment. The Funds’ management considered a number of factors before deciding to change a Fund’s distribution, including general market outlook, the dividend yield expectations of the underlying equity portfolios and prevailing implied option volatilities.

Over the last 12 months, IHD stock dropped by -20.00%.

The market cap for the stock reached $96.23 million, with 18.65 million shares outstanding and 18.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.39K shares, IHD stock reached a trading volume of 70786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

IHD Stock Performance Analysis:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund [IHD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, IHD shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund [IHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund [IHD] Insider Position Details

16 institutional holders increased their position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund [NYSE:IHD] by around 950,233 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 579,697 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,899,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,429,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IHD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,729 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 231,513 shares during the same period.