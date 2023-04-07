SRH Total Return Fund Inc. [NYSE: STEW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.49% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.48%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Distribution.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) (the “Fund”) announced the declaration of a quarterly distribution of $0.125 per share to occur in April 2023. This distribution is being paid as part of the Fund’s managed distribution program under which the Fund intends to make per share distributions of $0.125 per quarter or $0.50 per year. As of market close on February 7, 2023, the distribution (on an annualized basis) amounts to approximately 3.84% of the Fund’s market price and 3.18% of its net asset value (“NAV”).

Due to the current discount of the Fund’s market price to its per share NAV and the fact that distributions are made in cash (i.e., at NAV), if Fund shares continue to trade at a discount at the time of this distribution, then it will be accretive to the Fund’s market-price-based return. The April 2023 quarterly distribution will be payable in cash to stockholders of record per the following critical dates:.

Over the last 12 months, STEW stock dropped by -14.18%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.20 billion, with 97.33 million shares outstanding and 51.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.81K shares, STEW stock reached a trading volume of 74362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SRH Total Return Fund Inc. [STEW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SRH Total Return Fund Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for STEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.32.

STEW Stock Performance Analysis:

SRH Total Return Fund Inc. [STEW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, STEW shares dropped by -0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for SRH Total Return Fund Inc. [STEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.48, while it was recorded at 12.31 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

SRH Total Return Fund Inc. [STEW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $216 million, or 14.44% of STEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STEW stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5,172,435, which is approximately -3.072% of the company’s market cap and around 46.78% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS WEALTH LLC, holding 3,423,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.07 million in STEW stocks shares; and BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLP, currently with $11.54 million in STEW stock with ownership of nearly 0.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

50 institutional holders increased their position in SRH Total Return Fund Inc. [NYSE:STEW] by around 4,664,479 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 705,636 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 12,181,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,551,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STEW stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,193,371 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 94,132 shares during the same period.