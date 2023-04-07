Market cap of PIMCO Access Income Fund [PAXS] reaches 656.93M – now what?

PIMCO Access Income Fund [NYSE: PAXS] closed the trading session at $14.93. The company report on January 3, 2023 that PIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.95 percent and weekly performance of 2.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 186.57K shares, PAXS reached to a volume of 77175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

PAXS stock trade performance evaluation

PIMCO Access Income Fund [PAXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, PAXS shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for PIMCO Access Income Fund [PAXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.04, while it was recorded at 14.90 for the last single week of trading, and 15.75 for the last 200 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund [PAXS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $137 million, or 21.45% of PAXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAXS stocks are: RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,830,374, which is approximately -3.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.76% of the total institutional ownership; CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,565,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.44 million in PAXS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $22.02 million in PAXS stock with ownership of nearly 21.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in PIMCO Access Income Fund [NYSE:PAXS] by around 2,633,120 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,780,635 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,719,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,133,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAXS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 239,530 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 680,618 shares during the same period.