Market cap of Ohmyhome Pte. Ltd. [OMH] reaches 81.64M – now what?

Ohmyhome Pte. Ltd. [NASDAQ: OMH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.97%. The company report on March 26, 2023 that Ohmyhome Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell in Honor of Being First Singaporean Firm Listed in US This Year.

Bell-ringing ceremony.

The market cap for the stock reached $81.64 million, with 19.05 million shares outstanding and 0.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 172.11K shares, OMH stock reached a trading volume of 67198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ohmyhome Pte. Ltd. [OMH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ohmyhome Pte. Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 228.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

OMH Stock Performance Analysis:

Ohmyhome Pte. Ltd. [OMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.44. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ohmyhome Pte. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Ohmyhome Pte. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.