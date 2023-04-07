Market cap of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. [OMEX] reaches 59.63M – now what?

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. [NASDAQ: OMEX] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.23 during the day while it closed the day at $3.13. The company report on March 10, 2023 that Odyssey Marine Exploration Announces Reduction of Debt & Potential Dilution That Is Accretive to Shareholders; Provides Updates on Company Projects and Progress.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX), a global subsea mineral exploration and development company, has reached an agreement with Altos Hornos de México, S.A.B. de C.V., Minera del Norte S.A. de C.V. and Phosphate One LLC (collectively AHMSA) to terminate a 2015 Stock Purchase Agreement (SPA) and associated Notes and Pledge Agreements in return for a cash payment of $9.0 million and the issuance of 304,879 shares of Odyssey’s common stock.

To fund the termination and release agreement with AHMSA, Odyssey entered into a note and warrant purchase agreement with an institutional investor for the issuance of an 11% senior secured note in the principal amount of up to $14 million that will mature in September 2024 and a warrant to purchase up to 3,703,704 shares of Odyssey’s common stock at $3.78 per share. The company will use the funds available after the $9 million payment to AHMSA to pay legal fees and expenses related to the company’s pending NAFTA arbitration and the financing transaction, working capital, and other general corporate expenses.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. stock has also loss -0.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OMEX stock has declined by -10.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.69% and lost -19.33% year-on date.

The market cap for OMEX stock reached $59.63 million, with 19.54 million shares outstanding and 16.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.43K shares, OMEX reached a trading volume of 71748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. [OMEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMEX shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.87.

OMEX stock trade performance evaluation

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. [OMEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, OMEX shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. [OMEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. [OMEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. [OMEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1622.94 and a Gross Margin at -936.72. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1080.76.

Additionally, OMEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 265.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 468.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. [OMEX] managed to generate an average of -$765,877 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. [OMEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22 million, or 36.20% of OMEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMEX stocks are: FOURWORLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,875,049, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP, holding 1,371,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 million in OMEX stocks shares; and WHITEFORT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $1.64 million in OMEX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. [NASDAQ:OMEX] by around 609,624 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 126,859 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 6,625,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,362,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMEX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 428,170 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,513 shares during the same period.