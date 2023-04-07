Market cap of Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] reaches 5.02M – now what?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] loss -2.56% or 0.0 points to close at $0.21 with a heavy trading volume of 300624 shares. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. Provides Updates on Introducing ChatGPT to its Under-construction Web 3 Education Platform.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), a blockchain technology company, today provided updates on introducing ChatGPT to its under-construction Web 3 education platform.

The Company will include ChatGPT and other AI technologies in its web3 education platform composed of intelligent education products by module. The features of the platform include: (1) personalized training programs adapted according to students’ learning needs and levels, reducing learning time and costs; (2) allowing students to interact with ChatGPT through texts, voices and videos and providing students with richer learning experiences; (3) real-time feedback mechanism, helping students identify and address challenges and provide assignments and suggestions according to students’ performance; (4) content sharing that allows students to obtain high-quality educational resources anytime, anywhere; and (5) intelligent management system optimized through data analysis and algorithm optimization.

It opened the trading session at $0.2081, the shares rose to $0.215 and dropped to $0.201, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for METX points out that the company has recorded -42.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 583.59K shares, METX reached to a volume of 300624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for METX stock

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2550, while it was recorded at 0.2116 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4828 for the last 200 days.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.85 and a Gross Margin at +14.94. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.17.

Return on Total Capital for METX is now 5.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.51. Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of $60,438 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.03% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 593,620, which is approximately 79.611% of the company’s market cap and around 16.51% of the total institutional ownership; EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 577,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in METX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly -70.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 851,556 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 136,943 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 227,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,216,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 588,440 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 31,476 shares during the same period.