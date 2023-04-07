Market cap of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. [MEC] reaches 266.72M – now what?

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. [NYSE: MEC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.84%. The company report on March 20, 2023 that Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual March Conference.

Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day March Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com

Virtual Agenda – Wednesday, March 22nd – All Times EDT.

Over the last 12 months, MEC stock rose by 52.39%. The one-year Mayville Engineering Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.5. The average equity rating for MEC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $266.72 million, with 20.23 million shares outstanding and 19.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 87.16K shares, MEC stock reached a trading volume of 79335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mayville Engineering Company Inc. [MEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MEC shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Mayville Engineering Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $21 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Mayville Engineering Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

MEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. [MEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.84. With this latest performance, MEC shares dropped by -12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for Mayville Engineering Company Inc. [MEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.84, while it was recorded at 13.81 for the last single week of trading, and 10.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mayville Engineering Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mayville Engineering Company Inc. [MEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +10.03. Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for MEC is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. [MEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.56. Additionally, MEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. [MEC] managed to generate an average of $8,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. [MEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91 million, or 69.50% of MEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEC stocks are: ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 2,547,901, which is approximately 3.867% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 598,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.73 million in MEC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.01 million in MEC stock with ownership of nearly 2.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mayville Engineering Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Mayville Engineering Company Inc. [NYSE:MEC] by around 1,483,688 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 881,393 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,635,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,000,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,330,356 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 551,967 shares during the same period.