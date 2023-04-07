Market cap of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [FDP] reaches 1.45B – now what?

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [NYSE: FDP] traded at a low on 04/06/23, posting a -0.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.26. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), (“Fresh Del Monte” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ended December 30, 2022.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 144490 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.16%.

The market cap for FDP stock reached $1.45 billion, with 47.84 million shares outstanding and 37.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 187.48K shares, FDP reached a trading volume of 144490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [FDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDP shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wunderlich have made an estimate for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich raised their target price from $60 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2016, representing the official price target for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. stock. On May 11, 2016, analysts increased their price target for FDP shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has FDP stock performed recently?

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [FDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, FDP shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [FDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.76, while it was recorded at 30.25 for the last single week of trading, and 27.78 for the last 200 days.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [FDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [FDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. go to 24.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [FDP]

There are presently around $977 million, or 66.70% of FDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,321,789, which is approximately 4.729% of the company’s market cap and around 21.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,225,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.38 million in FDP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $133.6 million in FDP stock with ownership of nearly 1.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. [NYSE:FDP] by around 1,861,107 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 1,134,153 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 29,031,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,026,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDP stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 570,190 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 225,000 shares during the same period.