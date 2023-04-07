Market cap of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [CCSI] reaches 665.93M – now what?

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: CCSI] traded at a high on 04/06/23, posting a 3.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.72. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Consensus Cloud Solutions to Showcase Healthcare Technologies that Improve Interoperability & Administrative Workflow at HIMSS23, Booth #1876, April 17-21.

Solutions decrease clinical workloads and enable actionable insights for improved care.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), the world’s largest provider of digital cloud fax technology, will be exhibiting its suite of data transformation and interoperability solutions at HIMSS23 in Chicago April 17-21st.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 83523 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.03%.

The market cap for CCSI stock reached $665.93 million, with 19.84 million shares outstanding and 17.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 155.20K shares, CCSI reached a trading volume of 83523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [CCSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCSI shares is $64.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CCSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84.

How has CCSI stock performed recently?

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [CCSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79. With this latest performance, CCSI shares dropped by -4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [CCSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.47, while it was recorded at 33.98 for the last single week of trading, and 50.78 for the last 200 days.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [CCSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [CCSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.92 and a Gross Margin at +82.91. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.98.

Return on Total Capital for CCSI is now 29.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.11. Additionally, CCSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 145.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 127.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [CCSI]

There are presently around $626 million, or 97.00% of CCSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,864,187, which is approximately 5.813% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,056,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.07 million in CCSI stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $53.96 million in CCSI stock with ownership of nearly 14.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CCSI] by around 920,854 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 838,069 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 16,869,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,628,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCSI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,691 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 331,794 shares during the same period.