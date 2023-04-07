Market Analysts see West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG] falling to $95. Time to buy?

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [NYSE: WFG] gained 0.57% or 0.41 points to close at $71.93 with a heavy trading volume of 83093 shares. The company report on April 5, 2023 that NOTICE OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (“West Fraser” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE: WFG) will hold an analysts’ conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial: 1-888-390-0605 (Toll-free North America) or (416) 764-8609 (Toll number) or connect on the webcast.

It opened the trading session at $71.48, the shares rose to $72.22 and dropped to $70.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WFG points out that the company has recorded -3.51% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 146.55K shares, WFG reached to a volume of 83093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFG shares is $104.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $105, while TD Securities kept a Buy rating on WFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for WFG stock

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, WFG shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.18, while it was recorded at 71.45 for the last single week of trading, and 79.67 for the last 200 days.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.09. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.36.

Return on Total Capital for WFG is now 32.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.04. Additionally, WFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG] managed to generate an average of $233,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. go to 28.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [WFG]

There are presently around $2,092 million, or 43.77% of WFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFG stocks are: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA with ownership of 3,769,461, which is approximately 3.339% of the company’s market cap and around 32.73% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,736,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.69 million in WFG stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $143.96 million in WFG stock with ownership of nearly -3.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. [NYSE:WFG] by around 1,770,548 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 5,399,115 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 22,078,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,247,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 341,711 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 327,265 shares during the same period.