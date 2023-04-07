Market Analysts see U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. [USPH] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE: USPH] surged by $1.5 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $100.56 during the day while it closed the day at $100.56. The company report on March 6, 2023 that U.S. Physical Therapy to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Virtual Conference.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the “Company”), today announced that Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, and Eric Williams, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.

A copy of USPh’s investor presentation is posted on the Company’s website at www.usph.com.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. stock has also gained 5.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USPH stock has inclined by 25.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.09% and gained 24.10% year-on date.

The market cap for USPH stock reached $1.28 billion, with 13.00 million shares outstanding and 12.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 86.23K shares, USPH reached a trading volume of 66714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. [USPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USPH shares is $110.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price from $130 to $139. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on USPH stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for USPH shares from 130 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for USPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for USPH in the course of the last twelve months was 44.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

USPH stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. [USPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, USPH shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. [USPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.92, while it was recorded at 98.66 for the last single week of trading, and 92.58 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. [USPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. [USPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92 and a Gross Margin at +18.59. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.29.

Return on Total Capital for USPH is now 9.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. [USPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.52. Additionally, USPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. [USPH] managed to generate an average of $4,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. [USPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. go to 10.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. [USPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,386 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,081,499, which is approximately 2.843% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,531,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.71 million in USPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $91.39 million in USPH stock with ownership of nearly -1.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. [NYSE:USPH] by around 1,382,420 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 488,050 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 12,121,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,991,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USPH stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,362 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 70,767 shares during the same period.