Market Analysts see Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. [SYBT] falling to $73. Time to buy?

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: SYBT] slipped around -0.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $52.87 at the close of the session, down -1.10%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 per Common Share.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.50 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.” For more information about Stock Yards Bancorp, visit the Company’s website at www.syb.com.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. stock is now -18.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYBT Stock saw the intraday high of $53.53 and lowest of $52.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.71, which means current price is +6.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 102.33K shares, SYBT reached a trading volume of 75785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. [SYBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYBT shares is $65.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SYBT shares from 59 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYBT in the course of the last twelve months was 26.57.

How has SYBT stock performed recently?

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. [SYBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, SYBT shares dropped by -6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.80 for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. [SYBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.87, while it was recorded at 54.03 for the last single week of trading, and 65.17 for the last 200 days.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. [SYBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. [SYBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.50. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.77.

Return on Total Capital for SYBT is now 15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. [SYBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.49. Additionally, SYBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. [SYBT] managed to generate an average of $89,396 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. [SYBT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. [SYBT]

There are presently around $822 million, or 53.00% of SYBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYBT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,977,501, which is approximately 10.502% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,817,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.18 million in SYBT stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $87.96 million in SYBT stock with ownership of nearly -1.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:SYBT] by around 1,005,229 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 841,695 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 13,521,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,368,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYBT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,490 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 104,450 shares during the same period.