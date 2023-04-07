Market Analysts see SLR Investment Corp. [SLRC] gaining to $15.75. Time to buy?

SLR Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: SLRC] closed the trading session at $14.71 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.65, while the highest price level was $14.86. The company report on April 4, 2023 that SLR Investment Corp. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.75 percent and weekly performance of -1.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 209.72K shares, SLRC reached to a volume of 80276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SLR Investment Corp. [SLRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLRC shares is $15.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for SLR Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for SLR Investment Corp. stock. On July 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLRC shares from 15.50 to 12.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLR Investment Corp. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80.

SLRC stock trade performance evaluation

SLR Investment Corp. [SLRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, SLRC shares dropped by -8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for SLR Investment Corp. [SLRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.05, while it was recorded at 14.84 for the last single week of trading, and 14.53 for the last 200 days.

SLR Investment Corp. [SLRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLR Investment Corp. [SLRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.69 and a Gross Margin at +65.29. SLR Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.01.

Return on Total Capital for SLRC is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLR Investment Corp. [SLRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.63. Additionally, SLRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SLR Investment Corp. [SLRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLR Investment Corp. go to -4.20%.

SLR Investment Corp. [SLRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $263 million, or 34.80% of SLRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRC stocks are: THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 4,338,599, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.69% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,280,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.34 million in SLRC stocks shares; and ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $22.78 million in SLRC stock with ownership of nearly -5.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLR Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in SLR Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:SLRC] by around 1,256,931 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 1,906,616 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 14,863,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,027,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 395,989 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 889,225 shares during the same period.