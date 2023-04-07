Market Analysts see Gladstone Investment Corporation [GAIN] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Gladstone Investment Corporation [NASDAQ: GAIN] gained 0.38% on the last trading session, reaching $13.07 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Gladstone Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for its Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) (the “Company”) today announced earnings for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022. Please read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the investors section of the Company’s website at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

Summary Information: (dollars in thousands, except per share data (unaudited)):.

Gladstone Investment Corporation represents 33.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $437.26 million with the latest information. GAIN stock price has been found in the range of $12.87 to $13.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 131.23K shares, GAIN reached a trading volume of 84790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gladstone Investment Corporation [GAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAIN shares is $14.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Gladstone Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Gladstone Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on GAIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gladstone Investment Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for GAIN stock

Gladstone Investment Corporation [GAIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, GAIN shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Gladstone Investment Corporation [GAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.51, while it was recorded at 13.14 for the last single week of trading, and 13.68 for the last 200 days.

Gladstone Investment Corporation [GAIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gladstone Investment Corporation [GAIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +140.60 and a Gross Margin at +57.90. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +120.38.

Return on Total Capital for GAIN is now 17.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gladstone Investment Corporation [GAIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.62. Additionally, GAIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gladstone Investment Corporation [GAIN] managed to generate an average of $1,482,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Gladstone Investment Corporation [GAIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GAIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gladstone Investment Corporation go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gladstone Investment Corporation [GAIN]

There are presently around $63 million, or 15.42% of GAIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAIN stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 489,618, which is approximately 495.882% of the company’s market cap and around 2.21% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 449,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 million in GAIN stocks shares; and ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $3.79 million in GAIN stock with ownership of nearly -3.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gladstone Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Gladstone Investment Corporation [NASDAQ:GAIN] by around 903,795 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 129,645 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 3,824,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,857,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GAIN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 141,819 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 83,190 shares during the same period.