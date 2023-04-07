Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] moved down -14.91: Why It’s Important

Mangoceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MGRX] closed the trading session at $0.97 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.87, while the highest price level was $1.1126. The company report on March 30, 2023 that Mangoceuticals, Inc. Retains ShareIntel – Shareholder Intelligence Services.

Strengthens Measures to Protect Shareholder Interests through ShareIntel’s DRIL-DownTM process.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (“MangoRx” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) drug branded “Mango,” today announced that it has retained Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (“ShareIntel”) for a 12-month, full-service agreement to review the trading of the Company’s common stock to track, identify and monitor for potential illegal short selling activities and deploy solutions to help combat any such activities.

If compared to the average trading volume of 371.19K shares, MGRX reached to a volume of 439258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mangoceuticals Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2112.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

MGRX stock trade performance evaluation

Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.55. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.1700 for the last single week of trading.

Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -22279.70 and a Gross Margin at +54.26. Mangoceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22352.11.

Return on Total Capital for MGRX is now -402.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -550.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -669.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -389.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.47. Additionally, MGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] managed to generate an average of -$999,027 per employee.Mangoceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.