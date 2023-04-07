Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [MSGS] Is Currently -0.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [NYSE: MSGS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.51%. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. and NRG Announce Combination of Counter Logic Gaming with NRG to Create Leading Esports Company.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (“MSG Sports”) and NRG, a professional gaming and entertainment company, today announced the combination of Counter Logic Gaming (“CLG”) with NRG. As a result of the transaction, MSG Sports, which previously owned a controlling interest in CLG, now owns a noncontrolling equity interest in the larger, combined NRG/CLG company.

The newly combined company will be led by NRG Founder and CEO, Andy Miller, and will be home to leading North American esports teams in premier leagues including, League of Legends, Valorant, Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Rocket League. These teams will also benefit from NRG’s digital media brand, Full Squad Gaming, which has become an instant powerhouse amassing millions of followers on social media platforms.

Over the last 12 months, MSGS stock rose by 14.85%. The one-year Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.27. The average equity rating for MSGS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.60 billion, with 24.13 million shares outstanding and 15.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 141.45K shares, MSGS stock reached a trading volume of 71862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [MSGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSGS shares is $229.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSGS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $230 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $224, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MSGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSGS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MSGS Stock Performance Analysis:

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [MSGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, MSGS shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.51 for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [MSGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.50, while it was recorded at 194.64 for the last single week of trading, and 166.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [MSGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.01 and a Gross Margin at +57.71. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Total Capital for MSGS is now 53.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.90. Additionally, MSGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 200.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [MSGS] managed to generate an average of $264,601 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

MSGS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. go to 16.90%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [MSGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,205 million, or 81.50% of MSGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSGS stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 1,899,962, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,635,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.29 million in MSGS stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $208.55 million in MSGS stock with ownership of nearly 0.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. [NYSE:MSGS] by around 2,292,706 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 1,793,312 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 12,382,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,468,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSGS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,181,343 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 598,342 shares during the same period.