Macquarie slashes price target on Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. [MCRI] – find out why.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRI] surged by $0.95 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $73.79. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Monarch Casino & Resort to Report 2023 First Quarter Results After Market Close on April 19.

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information on Monarch, visit the Company’s website at www.monarchcasino.com.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. stock has also gained 1.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCRI stock has inclined by 1.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.00% and gained 2.49% year-on date.

The market cap for MCRI stock reached $1.38 billion, with 19.13 million shares outstanding and 13.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 110.51K shares, MCRI reached a trading volume of 79695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. [MCRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRI shares is $86.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $70 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on MCRI stock. On April 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCRI shares from 85 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCRI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MCRI stock trade performance evaluation

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. [MCRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, MCRI shares dropped by -1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. [MCRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.31, while it was recorded at 73.99 for the last single week of trading, and 70.56 for the last 200 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. [MCRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. [MCRI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. go to 14.00%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. [MCRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $896 million, or 62.40% of MCRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,134,463, which is approximately 1.144% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; DAVENPORT & CO LLC, holding 1,154,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.09 million in MCRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $68.67 million in MCRI stock with ownership of nearly 1.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRI] by around 1,069,645 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 780,322 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 10,452,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,302,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 273,757 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 390,425 shares during the same period.