Limbach Holdings Inc. [LMB] Revenue clocked in at $496.80 million, up 61.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Limbach Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LMB] traded at a low on 04/06/23, posting a -1.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.79. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Limbach Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Continued Growth in Owner Direct Relationships (“ODR”) Segment Revenue; Up 63.7% compared to the 4th Quarter of 2021.

Consolidated Gross Margin for the Quarter was 20.4% and for the Year 18.9%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 81684 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Limbach Holdings Inc. stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.45%.

The market cap for LMB stock reached $172.43 million, with 10.41 million shares outstanding and 9.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 82.26K shares, LMB reached a trading volume of 81684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Limbach Holdings Inc. [LMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMB shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Limbach Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Limbach Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $10, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on LMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limbach Holdings Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for LMB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has LMB stock performed recently?

Limbach Holdings Inc. [LMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, LMB shares gained by 23.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.59 for Limbach Holdings Inc. [LMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.45, while it was recorded at 17.21 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

Limbach Holdings Inc. [LMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limbach Holdings Inc. [LMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.55. Limbach Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.37.

Return on Total Capital for LMB is now 9.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Limbach Holdings Inc. [LMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.70. Additionally, LMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Limbach Holdings Inc. [LMB] managed to generate an average of $4,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Limbach Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Limbach Holdings Inc. [LMB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limbach Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Limbach Holdings Inc. [LMB]

There are presently around $67 million, or 42.00% of LMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMB stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 1,014,356, which is approximately -15.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 902,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.45 million in LMB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $8.01 million in LMB stock with ownership of nearly 4.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Limbach Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Limbach Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LMB] by around 429,264 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 351,823 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,121,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,902,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMB stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,558 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 17,373 shares during the same period.