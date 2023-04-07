KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI] is 12.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KVH Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: KVHI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.44%. The company report on March 16, 2023 that KVH Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Over the last 12 months, KVHI stock rose by 25.77%. The one-year KVH Industries Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.77. The average equity rating for KVHI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $220.45 million, with 18.81 million shares outstanding and 16.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.57K shares, KVHI stock reached a trading volume of 67881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KVHI shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KVHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for KVH Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for KVH Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on KVHI stock. On May 03, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for KVHI shares from 14 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KVH Industries Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KVHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00.

KVHI Stock Performance Analysis:

KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, KVHI shares gained by 14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KVHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.81 for KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading, and 9.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KVH Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.23 and a Gross Margin at +37.57. KVH Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.83.

Return on Total Capital for KVHI is now -2.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.38. Additionally, KVHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.KVH Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

KVHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KVHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KVH Industries Inc. go to 30.00%.

KVH Industries Inc. [KVHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $142 million, or 65.30% of KVHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KVHI stocks are: BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 3,298,597, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,857,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.14 million in KVHI stocks shares; and SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $20.75 million in KVHI stock with ownership of nearly -2.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KVH Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in KVH Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:KVHI] by around 610,307 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 511,189 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,345,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,467,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KVHI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 269,721 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 160,243 shares during the same period.