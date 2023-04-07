JP Morgan lifts Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. [BLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. [NYSE: BLX] closed the trading session at $16.89 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.79, while the highest price level was $16.96. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its upcoming conference call to discuss its 1Q23 results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.26 percent and weekly performance of -1.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 100.98K shares, BLX reached to a volume of 70297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. [BLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLX shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.91.

BLX stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. [BLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, BLX shares dropped by -8.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.21 for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. [BLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.26, while it was recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. [BLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. [BLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.20. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for BLX is now 1.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. [BLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 442.68. Additionally, BLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 414.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. [BLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. go to 8.47%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. [BLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46 million, or 33.00% of BLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLX stocks are: LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT with ownership of 972,198, which is approximately 1.672% of the company’s market cap and around 24.80% of the total institutional ownership; BEDDOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 445,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.48 million in BLX stocks shares; and LEE DANNER & BASS INC, currently with $6.46 million in BLX stock with ownership of nearly 5.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. [NYSE:BLX] by around 183,780 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 45,111 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,515,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,743,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLX stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.