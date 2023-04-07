Janney slashes price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp [BMRC] – find out why.

Bank of Marin Bancorp [NASDAQ: BMRC] closed the trading session at $21.30 on 04/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.91, while the highest price level was $21.45. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Bank of Marin Bancorp to Webcast Q1 Earnings on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) will present its first quarter earnings call via webcast on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET.

All interested parties are invited to listen to President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Myers, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tani Girton, discuss the Company’s fiscal first quarter, which ended March 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.22 percent and weekly performance of -4.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 88.94K shares, BMRC reached to a volume of 73402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of Marin Bancorp [BMRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMRC shares is $32.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on BMRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of Marin Bancorp is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMRC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.30.

BMRC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of Marin Bancorp [BMRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, BMRC shares dropped by -25.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.77 for Bank of Marin Bancorp [BMRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.28, while it was recorded at 21.30 for the last single week of trading, and 31.27 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of Marin Bancorp [BMRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of Marin Bancorp go to 10.00%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp [BMRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $167 million, or 50.10% of BMRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,220,581, which is approximately 7.813% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 871,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.36 million in BMRC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $16.07 million in BMRC stock with ownership of nearly -0.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of Marin Bancorp [NASDAQ:BMRC] by around 550,351 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 452,475 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,915,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,918,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMRC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 233,180 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 249,181 shares during the same period.