Janney lifts AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AMERISAFE Inc. [NASDAQ: AMSF] jumped around 0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $51.02 at the close of the session, up 0.79%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that AMERISAFE Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2023 first quarter results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM Eastern time.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMERISAFE Inc. stock is now -1.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMSF Stock saw the intraday high of $52.91 and lowest of $50.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.85, which means current price is +7.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 79.32K shares, AMSF reached a trading volume of 73463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMSF shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMSF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for AMERISAFE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for AMERISAFE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on AMSF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMERISAFE Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMSF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

How has AMSF stock performed recently?

AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, AMSF shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMSF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.37, while it was recorded at 49.88 for the last single week of trading, and 51.17 for the last 200 days.

AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.97. AMERISAFE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.86.

Return on Total Capital for AMSF is now 17.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, AMSF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF] managed to generate an average of $157,068 per employee.

Earnings analysis for AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMSF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMERISAFE Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF]

There are presently around $945 million, or 99.00% of AMSF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMSF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,162,861, which is approximately 1.734% of the company’s market cap and around 2.05% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,368,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.26 million in AMSF stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $68.79 million in AMSF stock with ownership of nearly -1.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMERISAFE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in AMERISAFE Inc. [NASDAQ:AMSF] by around 661,998 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 668,266 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 17,345,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,675,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMSF stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 235,505 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 109,609 shares during the same period.