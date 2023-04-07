ICZOOM Group Inc. [IZM] Revenue clocked in at $290.40 million, down -48.34% YTD: What’s Next?

ICZOOM Group Inc. [NASDAQ: IZM] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.8899 during the day while it closed the day at $1.71. The company report on March 17, 2023 that ICZOOM Group Inc. Announces Closing of US$6 Million Initial Public Offering.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the “Company” or “ICZOOM”), a B2B e-commerce trading platform primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products in Hong Kong and mainland China, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,500,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 15, 2023 under the ticker symbol “IZM.”.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$6 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 Class A ordinary shares at the public offering price after the effective date of the registration statement, less underwriting discounts.

The market cap for IZM stock reached $22.33 million, with 10.33 million shares outstanding and 6.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 116.14K shares, IZM reached a trading volume of 67901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICZOOM Group Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for IZM in the course of the last twelve months was 223.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ICZOOM Group Inc. [IZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.18. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.7299 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICZOOM Group Inc. [IZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.21 and a Gross Margin at +2.63. ICZOOM Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.88.

Return on Total Capital for IZM is now 14.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICZOOM Group Inc. [IZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.80. Additionally, IZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.28.ICZOOM Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.