IBEX Limited [IBEX] Revenue clocked in at $520.10 million, down -1.89% YTD: What’s Next?

IBEX Limited [NASDAQ: IBEX] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.5515 during the day while it closed the day at $24.38. The company report on April 6, 2023 that ibex Names Michael Hallowell Global Head of Sales, Strategic Verticals.

Hallowell will Lead Business Development for Growing FinTech and HealthTech Verticals.

ibex Names Michael Hallowell Global Head of Sales, Strategic Verticals.

IBEX Limited stock has also loss -3.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBEX stock has declined by -3.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.59% and lost -1.89% year-on date.

The market cap for IBEX stock reached $459.32 million, with 18.15 million shares outstanding and 9.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 108.62K shares, IBEX reached a trading volume of 73571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IBEX Limited [IBEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBEX shares is $31.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for IBEX Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IBEX Limited is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBEX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

IBEX stock trade performance evaluation

IBEX Limited [IBEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, IBEX shares dropped by -12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.08 for IBEX Limited [IBEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.81, while it was recorded at 24.70 for the last single week of trading, and 22.09 for the last 200 days.

IBEX Limited [IBEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IBEX Limited [IBEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.20 and a Gross Margin at +20.77. IBEX Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.66.

Return on Total Capital for IBEX is now 15.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IBEX Limited [IBEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.43. Additionally, IBEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IBEX Limited [IBEX] managed to generate an average of $767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.75.IBEX Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

IBEX Limited [IBEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $130 million, or 38.50% of IBEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBEX stocks are: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC with ownership of 895,180, which is approximately -8.62% of the company’s market cap and around 48.60% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 664,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.11 million in IBEX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $13.94 million in IBEX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IBEX Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in IBEX Limited [NASDAQ:IBEX] by around 805,071 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 387,401 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,155,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,347,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBEX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,110 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 13,921 shares during the same period.