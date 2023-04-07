Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. [HY] stock Upgrade by Sidoti analyst, price target now $36

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. [NYSE: HY] plunged by -$1.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $46.905 during the day while it closed the day at $45.56. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Yale expands availability of award-winning technology to support lift truck stability.

Suite of operator assistance technologies now available on 18 Yale lift truck models, including VNA turret truck and enclosed end rider.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. stock has also loss -6.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HY stock has inclined by 63.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 96.46% and gained 80.01% year-on date.

The market cap for HY stock reached $764.50 million, with 16.93 million shares outstanding and 9.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 88.39K shares, HY reached a trading volume of 67235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. [HY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HY shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for HY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

HY stock trade performance evaluation

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. [HY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.64. With this latest performance, HY shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.75 for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. [HY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.61, while it was recorded at 47.94 for the last single week of trading, and 32.23 for the last 200 days.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. [HY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. [HY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.88 and a Gross Margin at +14.12. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.09.

Return on Total Capital for HY is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. [HY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 300.00. Additionally, HY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. [HY] managed to generate an average of -$9,037 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. [HY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. go to 15.00%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. [HY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $340 million, or 56.70% of HY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HY stocks are: GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL with ownership of 973,621, which is approximately -8.415% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 871,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.62 million in HY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $39.68 million in HY stock with ownership of nearly -1.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. [NYSE:HY] by around 426,252 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 332,448 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,542,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,301,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,770 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 17,354 shares during the same period.