Huron Consulting Group Inc. [HURN] is 9.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HURN] loss -1.11% or -0.89 points to close at $79.57 with a heavy trading volume of 75578 shares. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Huron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results, and Provides 2023 Guidance.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS.

Total revenues increased $65.4 million, or 26.3%, to $313.7 million in Q4 2022 from $248.3 million in Q4 2021.

It opened the trading session at $80.56, the shares rose to $80.9061 and dropped to $77.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HURN points out that the company has recorded 16.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 143.01K shares, HURN reached to a volume of 75578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huron Consulting Group Inc. [HURN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HURN shares is $100.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HURN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Huron Consulting Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Huron Consulting Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $68, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on HURN stock. On May 02, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HURN shares from 56 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huron Consulting Group Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HURN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for HURN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for HURN stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. [HURN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, HURN shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for Huron Consulting Group Inc. [HURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.14, while it was recorded at 80.30 for the last single week of trading, and 70.70 for the last 200 days.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. [HURN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huron Consulting Group Inc. [HURN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.47 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.52.

Return on Total Capital for HURN is now 12.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huron Consulting Group Inc. [HURN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.69. Additionally, HURN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huron Consulting Group Inc. [HURN] managed to generate an average of $13,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. [HURN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huron Consulting Group Inc. go to 13.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huron Consulting Group Inc. [HURN]

There are presently around $1,528 million, or 97.60% of HURN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HURN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,015,281, which is approximately -0.575% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,612,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.72 million in HURN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $111.62 million in HURN stock with ownership of nearly 3.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huron Consulting Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HURN] by around 1,321,547 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 1,280,429 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 16,384,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,986,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HURN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 382,991 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 20,780 shares during the same period.