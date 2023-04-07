HSBC Securities slashes price target on Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] – find out why.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [NYSE: BBAR] loss -1.26% or -0.05 points to close at $3.92 with a heavy trading volume of 146938 shares. The company report on March 6, 2023 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. announces Fourth Quarter and 2022 Fiscal Year results.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) (“BBVA Argentina” or “BBVA” or “the Bank”) announced today its consolidated results for the fourth quarter (4Q22), ended on December 31, 2022.

As of January 1, 2020, the Bank started to inform its inflation adjusted results pursuant to IAS 29 reporting. To facilitate comparison, figures of comparable quarters of 2021 and 2022 have been updated according to IAS 29 reporting to reflect the accumulated effect of inflation adjustment for each period up to December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $3.96, the shares rose to $4.00 and dropped to $3.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBAR points out that the company has recorded 22.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -102.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 740.22K shares, BBAR reached to a volume of 146938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAR shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

Trading performance analysis for BBAR stock

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.77. With this latest performance, BBAR shares dropped by -24.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.34. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.26.

Return on Total Capital for BBAR is now 73.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.66. Additionally, BBAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR] managed to generate an average of $2,944,463 per employee.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. go to 31.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [BBAR]

There are presently around $14 million, or 2.00% of BBAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAR stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 899,906, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 76.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 405,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 million in BBAR stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.35 million in BBAR stock with ownership of nearly 36.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. [NYSE:BBAR] by around 1,284,348 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,319,436 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 927,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,531,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBAR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 711,952 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 936,281 shares during the same period.